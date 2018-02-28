Azura Credit Union presents over $15,000 to Harvesters Tuesday

Azura Credit Union presented a check for $15,275 to Harvesters on Tuesday. The funds were raised from the credit union’s annual Skip-A-Pay program. The Skip-A-Pay program allows members to skip a loan payment with a charitable donation during the winter holiday months. Harvesters was selected by Azura Credit Union as the recipient of funds raised from November 2017 through January 2018.

Jannett Wiens, Corporate Engagement Manager for Harvesters said, “The Azura gift will provide more than 45,000 meals to food-insecure families in our community. What a tremendous impact this gift will make.”

“Every year we are surprised and overwhelmed with the amount of impact these funds are able to accomplish from our Skip-A-Pay holiday program. We know this donation will make an impact in the lives of hundreds to thousands of people in our community. It is our honor to have such outstanding community partners like Harvesters, who truly go above and beyond on a daily basis,” said Jennifer Kirmse, Vice President of Business Development at Azura Credit Union.

Amber Baker, Azura employee and Harvesters Ambassador said, ”Volunteering with Harvesters has quickly become a favorite amongst Azura associates. We love giving back to an organization with our time and our funding because they help so many with a necessary fundamental need. Food insecurity effects so many in our community, we are happy to be able to work together to help them in their heroic efforts.”

The proceeds from the check presented Tuesday were collected from Topeka, Lenexa and Fort Riley locations. Harvesters is sharing this donation throughout the communities and area that Azura serves in the region of Northeast Kansas.