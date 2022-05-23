Baby Formula Scams Reported

Kansans are facing shortages of baby formula following pandemic-related disruptions in the global supply chain and a recall of significant amounts of baby formula by the Food and Drug Administration.
That means scammers are out there, trying to take advantage of anxious parents.
Most baby formula scams being reported to the attorney general’s office are occurring online, through non-traditional retail platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, and through direct messaging on social media platforms.
The attorney general’s office offers the following guidance to help parents make informed decisions:
Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of the Kansas Attorney General online at InYourCornerKansas.org.