Baby Formula Shortage Getting Worse

May 12, 2022 @ 6:43am

There are product shortages effecting a wide range of businesses and consumers, and one shortage is hitting a very specific group – new parents.

Datasembly is a provider of real-time product pricing, promotions, and assortment data for retailers and brands.

They have released data showing baby formula out-of-stock rates are soaring.

The Out-of-Stock Rate in April 2022 hit 31%.

Baby formula stock was relatively stable for the first half of 2021, with an out-of-stock rate fluctuations between 2 and 8%.

By November of last year, the rate had reached 11%.

Earlier this year, baby formula shortages hit 23% in January.

Nationwide, seven states – not including Kansas – had out of stock rates of over 40% last month.

Three major metro areas had out of stock rates higher than 50%.

They are Des Moines, Minneapolis, and San Antonio.

Research indicates the rate will continue to worsen.

