Back-to-School fair gets year started right for kids

For the second straight year, The Salvation Army Topeka along with Community Action, Inc. are making sure students receive backpacks and a set of hygiene supplies to get the new school year started off on the right foot.

The fair will take place on Wednesday, August 1st, from 1 to 6PM at The Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th St. in Topeka. Students will receive a free backpack courtesy of Community Action, Inc., each packed with a hygiene kit from The Salvation Army including socks, shampoo, deodorant and more.

Other partners on site will provide, immunizations, and haircuts, face painting, balloon sculpting, all at no charge.

“We want every student to head back to school this fall with a clean bill of health and to be ready to learn,” Major Brian Burkett said, “This is just our second year for the Back-to-School Fair and we see it continuing to make a positive impact going forward.”

The event on Wednesday is free and open to the public.