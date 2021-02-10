Balanced Attack Lifts Ichabods Over Blue Tigers

After the Blue Tigers (8-8, 8-8 MIAA) scored the first points of the game, and then the Ichabods ripped off a 12-0 run pushing out to a 14-3 lead holding the Blue Tigers to 1 of their first 12 from the field in the opening 10 minutes of the half. With Washburn leading by 11 at 26-15 with 7:08 to go in the first half, the Blue Tigers trimmed the Ichabod lead down to three at 29-26 with 3:59 left before Washburn went to the locker room on a 13-3 run to lead 42-31 at the break.

With Washburn (13-3, 13-3 MIAA) up by 13 with 17:30 to go in the game, the Blue Tigers responded with a 12-0 run cutting the Ichabod lead to one at 48-47 with 15:07 to go the Ichabods pushed back with a 10-0 run of their own and the Blue Tigers would not get closer than 10 the rest of the game as Washburn pushed its lead to as many as 21 rolling to the 15-point win improving to 32-4 all-time against Lincoln and 16-2 in games played in Topeka.

Jalen Lewis led the Ichabods with a game-high 20 points hitting three 3-pointers. Tyler Nelson scored 15 with six assists and six rebounds and Tyler Geiman had 13 points with six assists and seven rebounds. Rathen Carter also had seven rebounds adding eight rebounds.

Mekhi Kimble and Charles Wilson each had 14 to pace Lincoln.

Washburn shot 56 percent from the field including 58 percent in the second half going 30 of 54 overall holding the Blue Tigers to 43 percent shooting. Washburn was 13 of 27 from deep. Both teams had 34 rebounds. The Ichabods had a 26 to 8 advantage in fast break points over Lincoln.