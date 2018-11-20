Baldwin City adds solar to energy portfolio, signs agreement with Westar Energy

The City of Baldwin City is adding solar to its energy mix through an agreement with Westar Energy. The Baldwin City mayor will sign the agreement at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Baldwin City Library, 800 7th St., Baldwin City, preceding the Baldwin City Council Meeting.

Baldwin City will purchase energy from the 1 megawatt solar array that Westar Energy will own and operate. The array will be next to the city’s new public utilities building at 1100 Orange St. in Baldwin City and construction will begin in the next few weeks. The array is scheduled to be complete summer 2019.

“I am proud and excited for this day to be here,” Baldwin City Mayor Casey Simoneau said. “Baldwin City will be one of the smallest, greenest municipality owned utilities in the State of Kansas once this solar farm is completed. Our current council and city staff have been working on numerous green energy initiatives throughout this year. We currently purchase wind and hydro energy and with this we will now be producing solar in our backyard. We have increased the net metering lid for citizens and businesses and have been diligent to ensure we are continuing to utilize green energy to help control our production costs for our citizens.”

“Westar appreciates the opportunity to help Baldwin City meet its residents’ energy needs with sustainable sources that are located in the community,” said John Bridson, vice president, generation services.

