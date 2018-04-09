Ballard Named KBCA Four Year Men’s College Coach of the Year

Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball head coach Brett Ballard has been named the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association College Four-Year Men’s College Coach of the Year as announced by the organization.



Ballard led the Ichabods to a 22-10 record in the MIAA, a conference tournament finals appearance and an NCAA Tournament berth in his first season on the Washburn sidelines. The Ichabods finished third in the MIAA regular season race.



It is the fourth time an Ichabod head coach has received the award as former coach Bob Chipman won the award following the 1987, 1994 and 2001 seasons.



Ballard was named the Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball head coach on April 6, 2017 after spending the 2014-15 to 2016-17 seasons as an assistant coach with the Wake Forest basketball program after working under head coach Danny Manning for five combined seasons overall including two seasons at the University of Tulsa.