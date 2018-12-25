Ballentine Wins Cliff Harris Award

Washburn senior defensive back Corey Ballentine has been awarded the Cliff Harris Award as the nation’s top small college defensive player from the ranks of NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. He is the first Ichabod to win the award.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for the abilities he gave me,” Ballentine said. “I’d like to thank my mom, dad, and sister for supporting me in everything I do and always having my back. I would also like to thank my teammates and coaches for believing in me and helping me raise the standard for myself. I am by no means perfect and it is because of these people I am able to be in the position I am today. I would also like to thank Cliff Harris and the committee. It’s exciting to even be considered among all the other great small school athletes. Winning this award is a great honor for me and to be recognized as one of the best in my division is exciting. When I play the game I play to have fun and have no regrets. I genuinely enjoy making plays, hitting hard, and being on the field with my teammates who have pushed through adversity alongside me. I try not to worry to much about accolades or things I can’t control but it is a good feeling when people notice the work that you put in and it lets me know that I’m going in the right direction. Washburn has supported me, given me life long friends, given me an education and much more so I’m grateful to be able to represent Washburn in a positive light.”

Ballentine was selected second team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January. He is the first Ichabod to receive All-American honors fro the AFCA since Dane Simoneau received the honor in 2011.

“What a great honor for Corey Ballentine and Washburn University. Corey is an extremely gifted student athlete who excelled at WU and will also excel in the NFL,” said Ichabod head coach Craig Schurig . “Cliff Harris is one of the all-time great defensive backs in the NFL. What an honor to have a player you helped coach receive the Cliff Harris DPOY award. I enjoyed watching Cliff play the game just as it is meant to be played – tough and physical with speed, skill and power and with class. Corey is s great representative of such an award. He plays the game like Cliff Harris played it.”

Ballentine was selected first team all-MIAA at defensive back and third team at return specialist this season. He finished with 50 tackles as a senior and had three interceptions with two forced fumbles adding three blocked kicks. He was a first team all-MIAA defensive back pick as a junior and was honorable mention all-MIAA as a sophomore. As a return specialist this season en route to third team honors, he was 10th in the MIAA in kick returns averaging 19.0 yards a return.

He finished his career second all-time in blocked kicks with four and his 24.81 yards per kickoff return ranks fifth all-time on the Ichabod charts. He also forced four fumbles and recorded 1,166 career kickoff return yards which is seventh at Washburn.

For his career he appeared in 46 games tallying 186 tackles with 113 solo stops and 10 tackles for loss adding the four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and had five interceptions.

Past winners of the Cliff Harris Award

2017

Division III & Overall Winner – Michael Joseph, 6’1 180, Sr. Defensive Back, University of Dubuque

Division II – TIE – Marcus Martin, 6’2 255, Sr. Defensive Lineman, Slippery Rock (Pa.) and Nathan Shepherd, 6’5 300, Sr. Defensive Lineman, Fort Hays State

NAIA – Darius Price, 6’2 215, Sr. Defensive Back, Siena Heights

2016

Division II & Overall Winner- Connor Harris, Linebacker – Lindenwood

Division III – Chyron Brown-Wallace – Def Tackle, St Lawrence University

NAIA – Sam Van Ginkel, Def End, Northwestern College

2015

Division II & Overall Winner- Marquis Christian, Safety, Midwestern State

Division III – (TIE) Ryan Aelker, Blufton University and Tom Lally, Mount Union

NAIA – Adam Sauder, Taylor University

2014

Division II & Overall Winner- Darius Allen, Defensive End – Colorado State-Pueblo

Division III – Tyre Coleman, Defensive End – Hobart & William Smith

NAIA (TIE) – Takari Johnson, Concordia Ann Arbor and Ty Phillips, Missouri Valley

2013

Division II & Overall Winner – Pierre Desir, Cornerback – Lindenwood

No Division III or NAIA honorees