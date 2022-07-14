Ballistics Tests Bring More Charges Against Topeka Man

Jahiem Brown was already facing a murder charge in relation to the death of Louis Cantrell in Topeka on July 5th.
Now ballistics tests have led to more charges.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that when Brown’s weapon was tested, it was found to be the weapon used in four earlier shootings, going back to May 28th of this year.
Brown, who was already facing first degree murder, aggravated assault, and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon charges in the July 5th incident, has now had additional charges filed against him for the incidents connected to the ballistics test.
The added charges include intentional second degree murder, theft of a firearm, criminal damage to property, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, battery, and aggravated battery.
He’s being held on a one million dollar bond.