Bar shooting suspect asked victims if ‘status was legal’

by on March 6, 2017 at 3:00 PM (2 hours ago)

An Indian man wounded in an apparently racially motivated shooting that killed his friend at a suburban Kansas City bar has told detectives the gunman asked if their “status was legal.”

Johnson County court officials released a redacted affidavit Monday for 51-year-old Adam Purinton, who is charged with murder and attempted murder in the Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

The shooting killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded his friend, Alok Madasani.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The affidavit says Purinton was escorted out of the bar after confronting the two Indian men and opened fire with a handgun after returning about 30 minutes
later.

A third man, Ian Grillot, was wounded when he intervened.

