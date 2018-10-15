Barnes and Shelley Earn Big 12 Weekly Awards

Irving, Texas – Football student-athletes from Iowa State, K-State and Texas Tech earned weekly honors for their week seven efforts. K-State’s Alex Barnes was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Texas Tech’s Dominic Panazzolo earned Special Teams Player of the Week. Iowa State’s JaQuan Bailey and K-State’s Duke Shelley shared Co-Defensive Player of the Week accolades. For the second week in a row, Cyclone freshman quarterback Brock Purdy was tabbed Newcomer of the Week.

Barnes became just the third Wildcat in school history with 175 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in the same game. He finished with four rushing touchdowns in the victory over Oklahoma State. The honor is the first for the Pittsburg, Kansas, native.

Bailey registered two of the Cyclones’ seven sacks and finished with three tackles in the 30-14 upset victory over No. 6 West Virginia.

Shelley picked off a career-best two passes against Oklahoma State. He helped the K-State defense hold Oklahoma State to more than 200 yards under its season average.

The defensive honor is the first for Bailey and the second for Shelley in his career.

Panazzolo downed three of his seven punts inside the 20, including one on the one-yard line and another on the two-yard line both of which were in the fourth quarter. He averaged 42.4 yards per punt in the victory at TCU en route to his first weekly recognition.

Purdy, the freshman signal caller, threw for 254 yards on 18-of-25 passing and three touchdowns in Iowa State’s 30-14 victory over No. 6 West Virginia.

2018 BIG 12 FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – WEEK 7 AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Week

Alex Barnes, RB, Jr., K-State

Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Duke Shelley, DB, Sr., K-State

JaQuan Bailey, DE, Jr., Iowa State

Special Teams Players of the Week

Dominic Panazzolo, P, Sr., Texas Tech

Newcomers of the Week

Brock Purdy, QB, Fr., Iowa State