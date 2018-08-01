Barnett nabs endorsements from Wichita Eagle, smaller papers

2006 Republican nominee Dr. Jim Barnett received numerous newspaper endorsements for his 2018 primary campaign. He announced the nods from the Wichita Eagle, Garden City Telegram, Scott County Record, Dodge City Globe, Pratt Tribune, Ottawa Herald, St John News and Kiowa County Signal on Wednesday.

“This is a very competitive race,” said Barnett. “This is a multi-candidate race with very divergent candidates involved, but our campaign is the only alternative that is there for the Republican ticket, the only alternative to going back to the

Brownback-Colyer years.”

Even in the campaign’s final days, Barnett is out talking to voters one at a time.

“For us, it’s still grassroots,” said Barnett. “We have just continued to focus on getting out and actually meeting with voters and listening to them. That’s why we’re still in the truck.”

Barnett’s campaign vehicle has logged over 84,000 miles crisscrossing Kansas and even though advance ballots have been out for some time, Barnett still sees a chance to change minds.

“We know that voters are still deciding,” said Barnett. “There’s a very large segment of undecided voters out there. That still may be one of the most significant segments of voters. They’re still trying to decide. We’re seeing momentum. We’re going to peak at the right time. I don’t think we’ll know who wins this race until it comes right down to the wire.”

Barnett won a seven-way primary in 2006. The primary election is August 7.