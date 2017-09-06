Barnett rolls out economic plan that varies from current policy

Dr. Jim Barnett, Republican candidate for Governor pushed back against some of the policies implemented by the Brownback administration in an interview Wednesday.

“We put all our eggs in one basket of zeroing out taxes for over 300,000 Kansans and let all the rest go to the wayside,” Barnett said. “We’ve got to restore those units of aspects that businesses are looking for.”

Barnett said a growing economy needs education, health care, workforce development and infrastructure to succeed.

“We have to recognize that Kansas is different regionally,” said Barnett. “Southeast is different than southwest, is different than central, is different than Johnson County. We have to approach economic development in the state on a regional basis.”

The regional approach should allow each part of the state to play to its strengths.

“Identify those high-performing, high-potential industries in each region and bring them together, the businessmen and businesswomen and their capital,” said Barnett. “Bring them together to look at how we can augment economic growth in Kansas.”

Barnett also wants to bring to bear the strength of Kansas educators and businesspeople.

“We have to partner business and education to train the workforce we need,” said Barnett. “We’re behind on that, but we have opportunities. I think that’s going to be the key to our future.”

Barnett said that this approach would apply to business of all sizes, from small mom-and-pop shops all the way up to large corporate interests, but the center of the plan is putting together people with private capital with those looking to expand their businesses.