Barnett says it’s ‘time to invest’ in Kansas, Medicaid

As advance voting continues across the state, Republican candidate for governor Jim Barnett isn’t too concerned about how many names are on the ballot, as he won a seven-way primary back in 2006 before losing to Democrat Kathleen Sebelius in the general election.

“We are the alternative on the Republican ticket that is saying, it’s time to invest in Kansas,” said Barnett. “With the Brownback-Colyer administration, we’ve seen debt institutionalized in our state. We’ve become a state that lives month to month and paycheck to paycheck and we can’t grow as a state.”

Barnett said that Kansas ate its seed corn and now we’re in trouble.

“Let’s invest in our schools, let’s invest in our roads, let’s invest in how we educate our children to fill those 50,000 jobs that are open right now in the state.”

Another investment Barnett believes the state should make is to expand Medicaid and new research from the University of Kansas seems to bear that out.

“It’s a bogus argument that all the other Republicans are saying is that we’ve got to have a work requirement,” said Barnett. “The reality is, many Kansans are working two or three jobs right now and still can’t afford healthcare. We have sent over $2.7 billion out of state. Our own tax money. We’ve sent it out of state to other states. At the same time, 60 percent of community hospitals are raising taxes to stay open, when we’re sending our tax money out of state. It’s crazy.”

Barnett believes Kansas identity is in the center and that most Kansans just want a governor who will use common sense and fix problems.