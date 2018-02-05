Barnett won’t buy into ‘rigged’ debate system, still optimistic about chances

2006 Republican nominee for Governor Jim Barnett will not be on the platform for the first Republican gubernatorial debate later this month.

“This is a rigged system,” said Barnett. “This is a controlled debate that is made to avoid hard questions. I was asked to sign an agreement that would limit the number of questions that could be asked, the kinds of questions that could be asked, limit who could ask the questions, and I said, I’m not going to be part of that. We live in a democracy and in Kansas we’re faced with so many tough issues, we need to be able to face the public and be asked these hard

questions. They don’t want to face those questions.”

Even though three sitting statewide office holders, Governor Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer are all running for the governorship, Barnett still believes people know who he is.

“My name is still out there, which is beneficial to me,” Barnett said. “If you would actually look at polling data from Fort Hays, you would find that, under Kris Kobach, the next name that is recognized is Jim Barnett, even above Jeff Colyer and Ken Selzer.”

Barnett still believes that as long as he spends time putting in the miles and listening to Kansans, he has a chance to win.

“I think what Kansans are looking for is a Governor with actual answers, common sense solutions,” said Barnett. “They want somebody who’s going to fix things. That’s what our campaign is all about. That’s the unique thing. We spent a year driving the state, listening, just gathering information and developing a plan for education, economic growth, healthcare access and more. That, I think, is what the state is looking for in their next Governor.”

For more information on Barnett’s campaign, go to barnettforkansas.com.