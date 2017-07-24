WIBW News Now!

Basehor man sentenced after crash kills 2 groomsmen

by on July 24, 2017 at 9:00 AM (4 hours ago)

(AP) – A Basehor man has been sentenced to a year in jail and probation for a crash that killed two relatives who were to be groomsmen at a wedding the day they died.

Leavenworth County Attorney officials say 22-year-old William Wilson was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The charge stemmed from a June 2015 crash near the Kansas River that killed 29-year-old Jesse Aldrich and 34-year-old Justin Wilson.

The Leavenworth Times reports  prosecutors say William Wilson had a blood-alcohol level of .09 after the accident. He was 20 at the time and the legal limit for a driver under 21 is .02.

William Wilson and the two victims were to serve as groomsmen at Wilson’s brother’s wedding in Basehor the day they died.

