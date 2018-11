The Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream shop on 21st Street in Topeka was robbed Wednesday night.

Topeka Police say a black man entered the store just after 8 p.m. and took money from the register. He was wearing a blue hoodie, white undershirt, blue jeans, and tan boots. He ran from the business, but the employees don’t know which way he went.

If you saw him, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.