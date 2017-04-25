Battery victim, person of interest found following reports of a shooting in southeast Topeka

Topeka Police say little is known about a possible shooting Tuesday afternoon in southeast Topeka.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. to the Paradise Plaza Town Homes near SE 11th and California.

Officers were called to the apartment building located at 2046 SE 11th Terr., on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, they found shell casings and blood in front of another apartment in the complex, this one located at 2124 SE 11th Terrace.

Capt. Jana Harden says officers were told one person was injured and was seen leaving the complex in a private vehicle.

The victim was located a short time later near SE 11th and Republican. Police say the man was not shot, but sustained non-life threatening injuries consistent of a battery. He was taken for a local hospital for treatment.

Two people who live at the complex told WIBW News News they heard at least six shots fired from two different guns. One said he heard two shots, followed by at least four more from a different gun. Both said they were inside at the time and did not see anything.

Harden says investigators were given conflicting statements from multiple witnesses interviewed at the scene.

“There were gunshots, but we’re not sure how many or how many suspects may have been involved,” said Harden.

Within two hours of the shooting, police were able to locate a person of interest in the area, who was taken in for questioning.

Investigators believe the shell casings found at the scene are related to the incident, but no shooting victims have been located.

No names will be released during this ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.