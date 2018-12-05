Baxter Springs man to stand trial for murder

A Kansas man who is accused of fatally burning a woman and injuring two police officers has been ordered to stand trial.

The Joplin Globe reports that the preliminary trial for 50-year-old Harvey Raymond Ortberg, of Baxter Springs, ended Tuesday with a judge finding sufficient evidence for him to be tried on a first-degree murder charge and six other felonies.

Body camera video showed two officers running inside 65-year-old Sharon Horn’ trailer, where Horn’s 15-year-old granddaughter was crying.

The officers entered the bathroom, where Ortberg was seen with a gas can and lighter in his hands. One officer wrestled with Ortberg, who then doused himself and the two officers with gasoline before flicking the lighter to start the fire.

Horn later died at a Springfield, Missouri, hospital.