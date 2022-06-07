BBB: Beware Of Home Improvement Scams

June is National Homeownership Month, and with home ownership comes home repairs and other projects.
In 2021, consumers across the U.S. reported more than $1.1 million lost to home improvement scams to BBB Scam Tracker.
The Better Business Bureau of Kansas has these suggestions:
Home improvement scams often begin with an unsolicited offer from a door-to-door salesperson or an ad posted on social media.
The BBB strongly recommends that homeowners looking to contract services for any work receive at least three quotes from separate businesses before settling on a final decision.
Even if the contractor offers a significant discount for paying the total cost of the project upfront, BBB always recommends staggering payments through the length of the project.
Staggering payments allow the homeowner to inspect the work, ensuring that the work is completed to their satisfaction before releasing the next payment installment.
And, of course, be wary of ‘too good to be true’ deals.