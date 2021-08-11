BBB Cautions About Eviction Ban Scams

The eviction moratorium may have been extended October 3rd, but that doesn’t mean scammers have postponed their tricks.
With people behind on their rent, the moratorium’s end is a perfect hook.
The Better Business Bureau cautions you to watch out for scammers offering loans, peddling credit repair services, or promoting government programs.
These cons are a way to trick desperate people out of money they don’t have.
For example, the BBB has seen numerous reports of phony “pandemic relief” grants or government programs that allegedly provide funding to people impacted by the pandemic.
The scammer will ask you to pay a processing or delivery fee to receive your funds.
Of course, the grant doesn’t exist, and you just gave money to scammers.
Advance fee loans, debt relief, and credit repair scams work in a similar way.
They promise a loan or to repair your credit for an upfront fee.