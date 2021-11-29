BBB: Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday Scams Abound

Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday have exploded in growth, and scammers are well-aware of the uptick.
The Better Business Bureau has these suggestions:
Be sure the website is legitimate, and not a lookalike site.
Keep antivirus software up to date. This is extra insurance against non-secure sites and pop-up phishing scams.
Pay with a credit card for easier resolution of potential disputes. Debit cards don’t provide that.
Get gift receipts.
Know the exact name of a charity to contribute to. Watch out for groups that may be trying to trick unsuspecting victims with a sound-alike name.
Research the charity before deciding whether to give.
If a tax deduction is desired, visit IRS.gov to be sure the organization is one that qualifies.