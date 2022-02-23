BBB: Medicare Scams On The Rise

The regional Better Business Bureau says that there has been a recent uptick in Medicare scam reports.
Multiple victims have reported that they had received phone calls from someone claiming to offer durable medical equipment – or DME – covered by Medicare.
These calls are illegal.
No one is allowed to make unsolicited calls to consumers about DME.
The scammers were aggressive with their tactics, often calling multiple times until victims gave in to their sales pitch.
The victim then allowed the scammer to submit an order to the victim’s doctor for payment.
In some cases, scammers were after the Medicare or Social Security number of the victim; in others, they targeted Personal Health Information.
If you get one of these calls, immediately hang up.
Also call your doctor, and tell them about the attempted scam.