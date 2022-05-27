BBB: New College Grads Beware

New college graduates are navigating many life changes, and scammers are eager to take advantage of their inexperience.
The Better Business Bureau has tips that can help new grads avoid common scams.
One of the most common ways scammers target college graduates is with fake loan forgiveness opportunities.
Some of these companies are real, but they pitch their services with false claims and incomplete information.
Other companies are fakes, only hoping to get their hands on your personal information and money.
Some con artists contact graduates or their parents claiming some of their tuition was left unpaid.
The scammer claims that if it isn’t paid immediately, the graduate’s degree will be revoked.
Scammers may offer recent graduates high paying, easy, entry-level jobs.
Con artists are skilled at drawing new grads in by promoting unrealistic wages for generally labeled job positions, such as “virtual assistant” or “customer service rep.”