BBB Warns of Post-Storm Scams

Recent damaging storms around the state were another painful reminder that severe weather is a constant threat.
A threat that doesn’t show up on radar follows those storms – scammers, offering home repair services.
Here a few things to remember as you deal with door-to-door repair folks:
Get written quotes. Clearly written, detailed proposals that are broken down into separate line items are a good sign that the contractor is being thorough and has prepared an accurate estimate.
Don’t sign any documents that give the contractor any rights to your insurance claims.
Also be on the lookout for scammers who look to take advantage of an owner’s haste.
Here are a few red flags to be wary of:
Door-to-door workers who claim to have leftover materials.
A contractor who shows up unannounced and claims your home is unsafe.
Never pay in full for all repairs in advance.
And beware of businesses without local addresses.