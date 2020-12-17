BBB Warns of Vaccine Scams
As the COVID-19 vaccine gets distributed across the country, the Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers will be right there too.
In one scam, you receive a phone call, text message, or email from someone claiming to be from Medicare or Medicaid saying they can get you on an early list to get the vaccine.
The caller promises a COVID-19 vaccine for a fee, or asks you to share your credit card or social security information.
In reality, no one from Medicare or Medicaid is going to contact you to get you on a list, or to pay for the vaccine.
If you want a vaccine early, reach out to your healthcare provider about your options.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the Federal Trade Commission, have also issued fraud alerts aimed at Americans waiting to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying that you will not be asked for money to enhance your ranking for vaccine eligibility.