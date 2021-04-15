BBB Warns of Vaccine Survey Scam
Did you receive a text with a survey about your vaccine? The Better Business Bureau has a warning for you.
Here’s how the scam works:
You receive an email or text message that claims to be from one of the pharmaceutical companies producing an approved COVID-19 vaccine.
In some versions, the message claims that you will receive money for completing a quick survey.
Other versions offer a “free” product.
Don’t click the link!
The link may lead to a real survey, which upon completion, prompts you to sign up for a “free trial offer.”
Victims reported to BBB Scam Tracker that they entered their credit card information to pay what they thought was a shipping fee.
Instead, the scammers billed them many times more, and never sent the product.
In other versions, the form is actually a phishing scam that requests banking and credit card information.