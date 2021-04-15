      Weather Alert

BBB Warns of Vaccine Survey Scam

Apr 15, 2021 @ 7:06am

Did you receive a text with a survey about your vaccine? The Better Business Bureau has a warning for you.

Here’s how the scam works:

You receive an email or text message that claims to be from one of the pharmaceutical companies producing an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

In some versions, the message claims that you will receive money for completing a quick survey.

Other versions offer a “free” product.

Don’t click the link!

The link may lead to a real survey, which upon completion, prompts you to sign up for a “free trial offer.”

Victims reported to BBB Scam Tracker that they entered their credit card information to pay what they thought was a shipping fee.

Instead, the scammers billed them many times more, and never sent the product.

In other versions, the form is actually a phishing scam that requests banking and credit card information.

You May Also Like
Haskell President Overruled by Feds
New COVID-19 Variant Found in Kansas
Two Overland Park Police Officers Sue Department
Berryton Man Banned From Doing Business in State
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Ousted From Position