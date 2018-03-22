WIBW News Now!

BBQ restaurant owner racked up more than $7,000 in charges on customer’s forgotten credit card

by on March 22, 2018 at 12:41 PM (4 hours ago)

A barbecue restaurant owner in Olathe is accused of racking up more than $7,300 in charges on a customer’s credit card left at the business.

The Kansas City Star reports that Matthew Sander was charged last week with counts of identity theft, misdemeanor theft, felony theft and criminal use of a financial card.

Sander is the owner of Smokin’ Joe’s Bar-B-Q in Olathe.

A customer told police that he ate at the restaurant on January 28th, and couldn’t find his card the next day.  He found several unauthorized purchases made that day on his statement.  Sander was arrested on March 10th after investigators identified him through surveillance video.

Court records show the case is the third time since December that Sander has been charged with similar crimes.  His next court appearance is April 11th.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

