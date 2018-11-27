Be sure you keep all relevant records, says IRS spokesman

As you begin preparing to file your 2018 taxes, remember that there is a lot of paperwork you should keep.

“Keep any records that are related to your taxes at least three years,” said Michael Devine of the Internal Revenue Service. “There’s others that you need to keep longer. For the three years, its income receipts, W-2s, anything that you put on your normal tax return.”

If you own a business or have had some losses, there’s more to do.

“If you have employment tax records, keep those at least four years from when you paid the tax on it,” said Devine. “There’s other records that actually need to be kept seven years and those are for tax returns that may have claimed a loss from securities or bad debt.”

If you have other types of investments, including a home, there is additional record keeping.

“As long as you own a house, keep all the documents related to that,” said Devine. “For any stocks and bonds, as long as you own those, to show the basis value. If you have questions about how long to keep any records, you need to go to irs.gov.”

It’s also important to keep all of this personal information in a safe physical location to protect yourself from identity theft, and shred any records that you do not plan to keep.