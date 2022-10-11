Bearcats and Lions Top MIAA Preseason Coaches Polls

The 2022 NCAA Division II National Champion and MIAA Champion, Northwest Missouri, was picked first in the 2022-23 MIAA preseason men’s basketball coaches and media polls.

2022-23 MIAA Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri [11] – 167 Points

2. Central Oklahoma [3] – 158 Points

3. Fort Hays State – 137 Points

4. Washburn – 131 Points

5. Emporia State – 125 Points

6. Northeastern State – 100 Points

7. Missouri Western – 93 Points

8. Missouri Southern – 85 Points

9. Central Missouri – 73 Points

T10. Pittsburg State – 63 Points

T10. Rogers State – 63 Points

12. Nebraska Kearney – 36 Points

13. Lincoln – 26 Points

14. Newman – 17 Points

