Bearcats and Lions Top MIAA Preseason Coaches Polls

October 11, 2022 3:13PM CDT
The 2022 NCAA Division II National Champion and MIAA Champion, Northwest Missouri, was picked first in the 2022-23 MIAA preseason men’s basketball coaches and media polls.

2022-23 MIAA Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri [11] – 167 Points
2. Central Oklahoma [3] – 158 Points
3. Fort Hays State – 137 Points
4. Washburn – 131 Points
5. Emporia State – 125 Points
6. Northeastern State – 100 Points
7. Missouri Western – 93 Points
8. Missouri Southern – 85 Points
9. Central Missouri – 73 Points
T10. Pittsburg State – 63 Points
T10. Rogers State – 63 Points
12. Nebraska Kearney – 36 Points
13. Lincoln – 26 Points
14. Newman – 17 Points

 

After clinching a share of the 2021-22 MIAA regular season championship for the first time in program history, Missouri Southern was tabbed MIAA favorites in both the preseason coaches and media polls.

2022-23 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Missouri Southern [6] – 159 Points
2. Fort Hays State [3] – 151 Points
3. Nebraska Kearney [2] – 144 Points
4. Missouri Western [3] – 139 Points
5. Central Missouri – 127 Points
6. Emporia State – 106 Points
7. Northwest Missouri – 100 Points
8. Pittsburg State – 85 Points
9. Central Oklahoma – 74 Points
10. Washburn – 62 Points
11. Rogers State – 50 Points
12. Northeastern State – 31 Points
13. Newman – 28 Points
14. Lincoln – 18 Points
Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team

