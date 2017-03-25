WIBW News Now!

Bearcats Claim National Title in Division II

by on March 25, 2017 at 8:31 PM (1 hour ago)

Northwest Missouri became the first school in Division II history to win a Football and Men’s Basketball title in the same academic year with a 71-61 victory over Fairmont State in the national championship game.
 
The Bearcats never trailed in the game as they shot .500 from the field and held FSU to just .370 shooting on the afternoon. NWMSU jumped out a 7-0 lead at the 17:29 mark in the first half and wouldn’t let FSU get any closer than four points the rest of the game.
 
Justin Pitts led the way for the Bearcats scoring 23 points and dishing out three assists. Chris-Ebou Ndow had a double-double scoring 17 points and pulling down a game high 18 rebounds. Anthony Woods was also in double figures scoring 13 points and dishing out a team best five assists.
 
The Bearcats finish the season with a 35-1 record and are national champions in men’s basketball for the first time in school history. Justin Pitts was named the Most Outstanding Player for the tournament while Chris-Ebou Ndow was named to the All-Tournament team.

