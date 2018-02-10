Bearcats Hold Off Ichabod Comeback

The Washburn Ichabods were held to a season-low 13 points in the first half, but battled back to cut the No. 6 Northwest Missouri margin to two with 9:47 to play, but could not get over the hump in a 58-50 loss to the Bearcats on senior day in Lee Arena. Washburn drops to a game behind the Bearcats with four to play and remains one game ahead of Central Missouri who is in third in the MIAA race.



Washburn was held to 4 of 23 shooting in the opening half while limiting the Bearcats to 10 of 28 shooting and 2 of 12 from deep as the top 3-point shooting team in the conference finished the game 5 of 20 overall. The Bearcats led 24-13 at the half as they would build a lead of as many as 11 points in the frame.



Down 11 at 34-23 with 16:08 to play, the Ichabods ripped off a 7-0 run after back to back buckets by Tyas Martin and a 3-pointer by Cameron Wiggins as Washburn found themselves down 34-30 with 14:49 to go. Northwest (21-2, 13-2 MIAA) pushed its lead back to nine with 13:30 to play before the Ichabods trimmed the lead to two after a 3-pointer by Javion Blake with 9:47 left, but Northwest went back in front by nine. A mini 4-0 run by the Ichabods cut it back to five with 1:52 to play, but Washburn (18-6, 12-3 MIAA) would get no closer as Northwest hit 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.



Martin led the Ichabods with 15 points as the only Washburn player to hit double figures. Randall Smith had nine and Brady Skeens had 14 rebounds with five blocks and two steals.



Joey Witthus led the Bearcats with 22 points.



Washburn shot 52 percent in the second half hitting 12 of 23 shots improving to 16 of 46 for the game and 35 percent overall. Northwest was 10 of 24 in the second half en route to 39 percent shooting in the game.



Washburn outrebounded the Bearcats 38 to 30, but a season-high 19 turnovers led to 16 Bearcat points.



Washburn will return to action on Tuesday when they will face Emporia State at 7:30 p.m.