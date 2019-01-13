Bearcats Steady Offense Takes Down Ichabods

The Washburn Ichabods, ranked No. 16 in the D2SIDA poll fell to No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri 83-75 suffering their first setback of MIAA play falling to 11-3 and 4-1 in league play. Washburn returns to action back at home in Lee Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when they will play host to Nebraska-Kearney.

Washburn trailed at the half 35-29 after Joey Witthus hit a halfcourt buzzer beater sending Northwest to the locker room with a six-point lead, its largest of the first half. The Ichabods were 12 of 32 in the opening frame from the field hitting 12 of 32 shots while the Bearcats were 14 of 31. Washburn also committed seven turnovers in the half leading to six points for the Bearcats.

In the second half, a 12-2 run over a 2:34 span pushed the Bearcats to a 48-35 lead and the Ichabods would not get closer than seven at 78-71 with 43 seconds to play but could not cut in to the final margin as the Bearcats improved to 16-0 and 6-0 overall in the MIAA.

Devyn Wilson led the Ichabods with a career-high 18 points off the bench while Javion Blake score 15 points and David Salach recorded a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Northwest was led by Witthus who had 26 points and Trevor Hudgins who had 24.

Washburn finished 26 of 59 overall and 44 percent from the field and Northwest was 28 of 59 for a 48 percent clip. Washburn outrebounded the Bearcats 38 to 31 and in bench points 32 to 6.