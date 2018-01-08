WIBW News Now!

Bears Tab Chiefs Nagy as New Head Coach

by on January 8, 2018 at 11:29 AM

The Chicago Bears were interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for their head coaching job.

Nagy has spent 10 seasons working under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City. He did not call plays until late this season, but has drawn praise for his work with Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. In Chicago, he would be trying to develop No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky.

The Chiefs won the AFC West, only to blow an 18-point halftime lead in a playoff loss to Tennessee on Saturday. The Bears met with Nagy in Kansas City on Sunday.

Chicago has also interviewed Philadelphia quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Minnesota and New England offensive coordinators Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels, Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards and Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Bears fired John Fox after a 14-34 record in three years and a .292 winning percentage that ranks as the second-lowest in franchise history. They were 5-11 this past season.

