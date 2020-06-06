Beaty and KU Athletics Settle Lawsuit

      Breaking News
Jun 5, 2020 @ 8:48pm

Its over.

Kansas Athletics and David Beaty and agreed to a buyout of the lawsuit Beaty filed over two years ago.

Beaty filed a lawsuit for not receiving his 3 million dollar buyout from his contract after he was fired in 2018.

Kansas released this statement.

Today, Kansas Athletics entered into a $2.55 million financial settlement with former head football coach David Beaty, ending all litigation and disputes. Despite the settlement, the University maintains that the facts and principles behind its position remain intact. For the betterment of KU, and driven by a willingness to move forward during a time of uncertainty in college athletics, the University has now put this matter behind us. All funds to be paid as part of the settlement will come from the original amount placed in escrow during the 2018-2019 fiscal year following Beaty’s separation from KU.”

