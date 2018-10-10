Beaty Dismisses Meacham as Offensive Coordinator

Kansas football head coach David Beaty announced Wednesday that he has dismissed offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. Beaty said the coordination of the offense will be a team effort, but that he will have final say regarding in-game play calling. In addition, Beaty will work directly with the quarterbacks.

“I appreciate Doug and all the work he put in during his time at Kansas,” said Beaty. “None of us are satisfied with the progress we are making on the offensive side of the ball. We hope that with this change we are better able to put our players in the best position to be successful.”