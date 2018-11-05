David Beaty Ouster Not Surprising, Not Soon Enough

Everyone knew David Beaty’s eventual fate before the college football season even started.

When the University of Kansas fired Sheahon Zenger and then hired Jeff Long as the school’s director of athletics, the writing was on the wall for the now fourth-year coach.

Nothing about Beaty’s firing, which was originally reported on Saturday following Kansas’ loss to Iowa State and was then was officially announced on Sunday, is a surprise.

Simultaneously, though, it could not possibly have come sooner for Jayhawks fans.

The Beaty era has been a disaster. With three games to go before he’s officially relieved of his duties, Beaty’s record is 6-39 overall, with just two wins each against FCS and Big 12 competition. While understanding he entered an impossible situation back in Dec. 2014, it’s impossible to forgive the generally uncompetitive play that continues to plague the program three-fourths of the way into the regime’s fourth year.

And for being a master recruiter, it’s not like the Jayhawks are lighting up the board with high schoolers, either; as of Sunday, KU has one commitment for the class of 2019.

No other Power 5 team has fewer than seven (Utah).

This result was inevitable. Still, the experiment shouldn’t have lasted this long in the first place. You can point to Kansas’ three wins this season, the same number as the first three years of the era combined, as a sign of improvement. That’s valid to a degree, but that’s with one of the easiest schedules in the nation and a massive number of seniors whose production won’t be back (and won’t be replicated) in 2019.

Then you have a game like Saturday’s against Iowa State, a game in which David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium was overrun with Cyclones fans, where KU came out flat, played flat and flat-out got embarrassed.

#kufball ran 83 plays today, scoring just 3 points. Since 2000, the only time KU ran at least 80 plays and scored 3 or fewer points was against Texas on Sept. 27, 2014 when the team did not score on 82 plays. Charlie Weis was fired the next day. — Shane Jackson (@SJacksonLJW) November 3, 2018

That Week 10 game was a disaster of the highest order, from gameplay to attendance and everything imaginable in between. It’s hard to blame a player like senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. for being extremely frustrated with the fan turnout, because he (and the whole team) work hard for everything they have, but the results just aren’t there.

For their sake, though, it’s not like the fan base has had much reason to be excited for more than a moment or two scattered about in these four years.

The players need to be put in the best position to succeed. That’s not where they are under David Beaty. For this program to move forward, this change is necessary.

In retrospect, you could justify keeping Beaty entering this season. With a lot of athletic department turnover, maintaining some semblance of consistency within the football team is important. And, considering when Long was hired, finding a new leader that late in the process would have been a mess at best.

We can go back in time and blame Zenger for not pulling the trigger, but the reality is he and his coach were tied together, with whichever firing coming first just signaling borrowed time for the other.

Even so, the frustration many fans have with Beaty getting to Year 4 in the first place is largely warranted. And, as has been on display this year, it still is. The mistakes this program made in his first few weeks as coach in 2015 still create dilemmas in 2018. The play calling is still inept. The personnel groupings are confusing at best. Beaty still hasn’t mastered the art of not calling a timeout before fourth down.

That was the gentlest way possible to put that last point. If you’ve watched the games, there are plenty of four-letter words you could fit in there instead.

Kansas fans deserve better than this. Kansas players deserve better than this. Anyone claiming that Beaty deserved (or even deserves still) more time to bungle this team isn’t just incorrect but is being borderline reckless, opting to allow a decrepit program to continue deteriorating over mixing things up for the sake of keeping a nice man on the payroll.

Beaty is a good person with positive intentions who played a necessary role in fixing the in-house culture of the team, to his credit. Charlie Weis brought a toxic attitude and a handful of unsavory characters to Lawrence, and Beaty did a good job of flushing a lot of that away.

Sadly, the winning culture never developed.

It’s time. Beaty needs to go. It’s hardly a big deal that he’s getting the last three games of the season; there’s tangibly no difference in him or one of his assistants finishing things off. But this was the correct move by Long and the athletic department.

A lot of players will probably speak highly of Beaty on his way out (and, depending on individual situations, their way out as well), and that’s understandable. In the long run, though, he was never the answer for Kansas football. Cleaning house is the exactly what this program needs, and it can’t come a minute too soon. Whoever the next coach is will acquire a heaping pile of rubble that he needs to turn into a stable program. That’s a tough task, but one that some coaches can accomplish.

David Beaty never could, and his time is rightfully, finally up.