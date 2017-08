Our next frontal boundary drops in from the north late Saturday night into Sunday, which may bring us our next chance of thunderstorms.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: A few clouds, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 89. South wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 87.