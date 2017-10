A weak disturbance passing by will bring in a few mid-high level clouds this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 77.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 76. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 78.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 78.