Beautiful midweek weather ahead

Spring at least seems to be making an early appearance. It doesn’t officially start until a week from today.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A few high clouds this morning. Sunny and cool, with a high at 52.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25.
Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and warmer, with a high at 68.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 70.
