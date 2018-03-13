Beautiful midweek weather ahead

Spring at least seems to be making an early appearance. It doesn’t officially start until a week from today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few high clouds this morning. Sunny and cool, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and warmer, with a high at 68.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 54. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 68.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 75.