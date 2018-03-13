WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


28°F
Clear
Feels Like 22°
Winds WNW 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear52°
25°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear68°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
44°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain53°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain54°
38°

Beautiful midweek weather ahead

by on March 13, 2018 at 4:48 AM (3 hours ago)

Spring at least seems to be making an early appearance. It doesn’t officially start until a week from today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few high clouds this morning. Sunny and cool, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and warmer, with a high at 68.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 54. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 68.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 75.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.