Cool and quiet weather continues with no end in the next seven days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 81.

Tonight: Clear tonight, with a low at 59.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 86. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 86.