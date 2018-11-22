Beautiful Thanksgiving ahead

Give thanks for the weather today. It doesn’t get much better.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 62.

Tonight: Clouding up, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Rain early and windy, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 63. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low at 47.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 62.