Beautiful Thanksgiving ahead

Give thanks for the weather today. It doesn’t get much better.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 62.
Tonight: Clouding up, with a low at 45.
Tomorrow: Rain early and windy, with a high at 55.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 63. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low at 47.
Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 62.