Beautiful weekend ahead

by on September 1, 2017 at 7:03 AM (3 hours ago)

It should be a gorgeous night for the first Friday of high school football.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Areas of patchy fog this morning, then partly cloudy, with a high at 82

Tonight: A shower or thunderstorm possible late, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 85.

Sunday: Warmer, with a high at 91.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 84. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high at 91.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 64.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 96.

