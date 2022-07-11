Beef Price Fixing Suit Filed

Beef is big business in the Sunflower State, but there is discontent brewing with parts of the industry that will be ending up in court.
The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices.
Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef of price fixing.
The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef.
The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants, and other wholesalers.
The companies had no comment on the latest lawsuit, but have defended their actions in the other cases.
The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anticompetitive behavior.