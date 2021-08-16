Beef Producers Information Seminar Planned At Emporia On August 20

By Frank J. Buchman
What’s ahead for the Flint Hills cattle industry?
Speakers will answer that important question during the Beef Producers Information Seminar, Friday noon, Aug. 20, at Emporia.
The program at the Bowyer Community Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds is hosted by 580 WIBW Radio. Farm director Greg Akagi has coordinated speakers for the complimentary dinner session starting at 11:30.
Leadoff speaker will be Callahan Grund, executive director of U.S. Cattle Trace. He will review U.S. Cattle Trace as a “Proactive Approach to Protecting our Industry.”
Alta Vista native now cattle leader headquartered at Wichita, Jerry Bohn, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will discuss “Cattle Industry Issues and the Pandemic.”
“New Market News Reports to Enhance Price Transparency in Cattle Markets” is the topic of Charlie Potts. Working for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service, Potts is a supervisory market reporter for livestock, poultry and grain in the market news division.
“Associate and Customer Struggles in the Coronavirus Environment” is to be reviewed by Dave Haden, Wichita, director of marketing for Dillons stores.
Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities LLC, Augusta, will answer “How Do You Like me Now 2021?”
Dinner and the program are free but reservations must be made by calling 620-341-3220 or email [email protected]
