Behavioral Premise Alert Program In Topeka Taking Voluntary Information

The Topeka Police want to remind the public about their Behavioral Premise Alert Program.

“It’s a voluntary program that individuals with behavioral health needs or family members can provide information to law enforcement and first responders,” said Sergeant Josh Klamm. “That allows us to have information going into a call, such as if that individual has special needs as far as doesn’t like being touched, or if we need to take special tactics as far as communication, deescalation skills, whatever the case is, for a better outcome.”

This better outcome often results from better prepared officers.

“If I know going in to a call that the individual at the house doesn’t like law enforcement, maybe I can talk to them over the phone before I get there,” said Klamm. “I can start deescalation skills before I’m even on scene, or if there are special things that they need, if they don’t want to be boxed in, I can see if they can come outside to talk to me, things like that.”

Filling out the proper paperwork is a straightforward process.

“Right now, you can come down to the Law Enforcement Center and fill out a packet of information,” said Klamm. “It is completely voluntary. When you fill out this packet of information, it will stay in the computer system for three months. After that three months, we will contact you to see if you still need the services of the behavioral health program.”

If your situation has changed, just let them know and they can take you out of the system at that time.

You can also get a step ahead and print out the paperwork and fill it out before going to the law enforcement center. The paperwork is available on the city’s website at topeka.org.