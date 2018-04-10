WIBW News Now!

Belleville man sentenced to life in prison for Jessica’s Law charge

by on April 10, 2018 at 4:18 AM (2 hours ago)

A Belleville man was sentenced on Monday to life in prison for rape of a person under 14 years of age, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Jose Ines Cuellar, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years for one count of rape. The defendant will also serve lifetime parole and post release supervision. Cuellar pleaded no contest to the charge in February. The charge falls under Jessica’s Law, because the victim was under 14 years of age. Judge Kim W. Cudney presided over the sentencing in Republic County District Court.

The crime was committed in August 2017. The charge stemmed from an investigation by the Republic County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Attorney General Will Manley and Acting Deputy Attorney General Melissa Johnson of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.