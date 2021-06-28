      Weather Alert

Beloit Roofer Fined, Temporarily Banned

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:18am

A Beloit roofer has been temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas, and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution after being found in violation of consumer protection laws.

Quincy Justus of Beloit, who does business as JAQ’s Ultimate Service, was ordered to repay a Smith County consumer $5,000.

He was also temporarily enjoined from operating as a roofing contractor in Kansas until he has obtained a roofing contractor registration certificate from the attorney general as required by law.

The default judgment was entered after Justus failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in May in Smith County District Court.

Justus was also ordered to pay a $90,000 civil penalty.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt had alleged that Justus accepted payment from a consumer for roofing services but failed to perform any work despite having a signed agreement.

The defendant also allegedly failed to register as a roofing contractor with the attorney general’s office as required by law.

