Beloit Roofer Fined, Temporarily Banned

A Beloit roofer has been temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas, and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution after being found in violation of consumer protection laws.
Quincy Justus of Beloit, who does business as JAQ’s Ultimate Service, was ordered to repay a Smith County consumer $5,000.
He was also temporarily enjoined from operating as a roofing contractor in Kansas until he has obtained a roofing contractor registration certificate from the attorney general as required by law.
The default judgment was entered after Justus failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in May in Smith County District Court.
Justus was also ordered to pay a $90,000 civil penalty.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt had alleged that Justus accepted payment from a consumer for roofing services but failed to perform any work despite having a signed agreement.
The defendant also allegedly failed to register as a roofing contractor with the attorney general’s office as required by law.