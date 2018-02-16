Bennett sentenced to life in prison without parole for capital murder

A former Montgomery County man today was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

David Cornell Bennett Jr., 26, formerly of Cherryvale, pleaded guilty in December 2017 in Labette County District Court to capital murder and three counts of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the November 2013 deaths of Cami Umbarger and her three minor children in Parsons. District Judge Jeffry L. Jack accepted the plea.

As part of the plea agreement, Schmidt withdrew the state’s notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case. Under Kansas law, Bennett received the only other sentence authorized for capital murder, life in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge Jack sentenced Bennett to three additional consecutive life sentences for each first degree premeditated murder count.

The case was investigated by the Parsons Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme, Labette County Attorney Stephen Jones, former Assistant Attorney General Amy Hanley, and the late Assistant Attorneys General Steve Wilhoft and Lee Davidson prosecuted the case.