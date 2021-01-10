Bentley Leads Ichabods to Win
The Washburn women’s basketball team got back on the court for the first time in 23 days and captured their first win of 2021 with a 61-49 decision over Missouri Western on Saturday evening.
The Ichabods (3-4, 3-4 MIAA) got on the board before the game even started as Missouri Western received a technical foul for not submitting its starters 10 minutes before tip-off. Hunter Bentley netted both free throws to start an 18-2 Washburn scoring tear over the first 4:56 of the first quarter. The Griffons (2-6, 2-6 MIAA) scored the final five points of the opening frame, but the Ichabods led, 23-12, and shot 56.3 percent from the field.
The Washburn offense fell cold in the second quarter, though, and shot just 2-of-9 from the field. The Griffons chipped away at the deficit by outscoring the Ichabods, 12-7. Bentley scored all seven Washburn points in the period. At the break, Washburn led by six with the score sitting at 30-24.
Missouri Western hit two free throws 46 seconds into the second half to cut the Washburn lead to four, 30-26, but that would be as close as it would get for the remainder of the contest. The Ichabods went into the final frame in front, 46-39, and started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 scoring run over the course of the first three minutes, seven seconds to propel themselves to the 61-49 road win.
Washburn finished with a 46.9 field goal percentage (23-of-49) while Missouri Western finished with a 31.7 clip (19-of-60). MWSU made two more three-pointers (7-of-18) than WU (5-of-19). The Ichabods out-rebounded the Griffons by double-digits, 42-31.
Bentley led all scorers with 27 points and finished the night shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 4-of-8 of which were from deep, and went a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. She was also one rebound shy of her third double-double of the season as she grabbed nine boards. Abby Oliver went 6-of-10 from the floor and tied a career-high 12 points. Nuria Barrientos did a little of everything as she contributed 12 rebounds, nine points, five assists, and three blocks.
Washburn is scheduled to play the next three games at home starting on Thursday, Jan. 14 hosting Missouri Southern.